The -13.88% Decline of Ichor Holdings Ltd’s (ICHR) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, ICHR stock has gone down by -10.33%, with a monthly decline of -21.41% and a quarterly plunge of -49.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.91% for Ichor Holdings Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.93% for ICHR’s stock, with a -41.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: ICHR) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.81.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ICHR is 33.05M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.17% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ICHR on May 25, 2025 was 409.26K shares.

Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: ICHR)’s stock price has dropped by -1.91 in relation to previous closing price of 16.73. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -10.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-05-23 that NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 23, 2025 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (“Ichor” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ:ICHR).

Analysts’ Opinion of ICHR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ICHR stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for ICHR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ICHR in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $28 based on the research report published on May 06, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ICHR reach a price target of $38, previously predicting the price at $40. The rating they have provided for ICHR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 17th, 2025.

ICHR Trading at -19.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.33%, as shares sank -23.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICHR fell by -10.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.42. In addition, Ichor Holdings Ltd saw -49.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ICHR starting from Andreson Jeff, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $16.86 back on May 08 ’25. After this action, Andreson Jeff now owns 285,594 shares of Ichor Holdings Ltd, valued at $168,600 using the latest closing price.

ROHRS THOMAS M, the Director of Ichor Holdings Ltd, sale 78,128 shares at $31.98 during a trade that took place back on Feb 14 ’25, which means that ROHRS THOMAS M is holding 94,559 shares at $2,498,533 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ICHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.01 for the present operating margin

0.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ichor Holdings Ltd stands at -0.02. The total capital return value is set at -0.01. Equity return is now at value -2.35, with -1.67 for asset returns.

Based on Ichor Holdings Ltd (ICHR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.2 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.25. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.24. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.74.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 21.96 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.22. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.7. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.17for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.09.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ichor Holdings Ltd (ICHR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.