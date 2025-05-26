The -13.88% Decline of Cricut Inc’s (CRCT) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Cricut Inc (CRCT) has seen a -5.41% decrease in the past week, with a 32.52% gain in the past month, and a 5.68% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.68% for CRCT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.08% for CRCT’s stock, with a 3.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cricut Inc (NASDAQ: CRCT) Right Now?

Cricut Inc (NASDAQ: CRCT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for CRCT is at 0.10. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for CRCT is 43.28M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.07% of that float. The average trading volume for CRCT on May 25, 2025 was 488.02K shares.

CRCT) stock’s latest price update

Cricut Inc (NASDAQ: CRCT)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.62 in comparison to its previous close of 6.11, however, the company has experienced a -5.41% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-06 that Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 6, 2025 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Jim Suva – SVP Finance, Treasurer & Investor Relations Ashish Arora – President & CEO Kimball Shill – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Michael Cadiz – Citigroup Operator Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Cricut First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRCT stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CRCT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CRCT in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $4 based on the research report published on April 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRCT reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for CRCT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 13th, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to CRCT, setting the target price at $10.50 in the report published on August 28th of the previous year.

CRCT Trading at 12.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.91%, as shares surge +26.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRCT fell by -5.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.77. In addition, Cricut Inc saw 4.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRCT starting from Ashish Arora, who sale 60,000 shares at the price of $6.18 back on May 21 ’25. After this action, Ashish Arora now owns 3,411,931 shares of Cricut Inc, valued at $370,710 using the latest closing price.

Ashish Arora, the Chief Executive Officer of Cricut Inc, sale 60,000 shares at $6.13 during a trade that took place back on May 22 ’25, which means that Ashish Arora is holding 3,351,931 shares at $367,704 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11 for the present operating margin

0.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cricut Inc stands at 0.09. The total capital return value is set at 0.16. Equity return is now at value 12.87, with 9.55 for asset returns.

Based on Cricut Inc (CRCT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 18.57. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.03. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 247.67.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 118.2 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.02. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.79for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.28.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cricut Inc (CRCT) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.