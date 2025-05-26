TFI International Inc’s (TFII) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of TFI International Inc (TFII) has gone down by -4.22% for the week, with a 2.22% rise in the past month and a -4.52% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.22% for TFII. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.32% for TFII’s stock, with a simple moving average of -29.16% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TFI International Inc (NYSE: TFII) Right Now?

TFI International Inc (NYSE: TFII) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05x compared to its average ratio. TFII has 36-month beta value of 1.52. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 9 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TFII is 78.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TFII on May 25, 2025 was 599.04K shares.

The stock price of TFI International Inc (NYSE: TFII) has dropped by -0.39 compared to previous close of 86.75. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TFII

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TFII stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for TFII by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TFII in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $115 based on the research report published on April 25, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TFII reach a price target of $128, previously predicting the price at $135. The rating they have provided for TFII stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 28th, 2025.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to TFII, setting the target price at $107 in the report published on February 21st of the current year.

TFII Trading at 5.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TFII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.16%, as shares surge +8.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TFII fell by -4.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.29. In addition, TFI International Inc saw -36.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TFII

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.08 for the present operating margin

0.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for TFI International Inc stands at 0.05. The total capital return value is set at 0.11. Equity return is now at value 14.78, with 5.50 for asset returns.

Based on TFI International Inc (TFII), the company’s capital structure generated 0.53 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.36. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.12. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.74.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.29 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.06. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.2. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.74for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.

Conclusion

To put it simply, TFI International Inc (TFII) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.