Talen Energy Corp (TLN) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Talen Energy Corp (NASDAQ: TLN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 25.34x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.48. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TLN is 44.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.49% of that float. On May 25, 2025, the average trading volume of TLN was 1.18M shares.

TLN) stock’s latest price update

Talen Energy Corp (NASDAQ: TLN)’s stock price has soared by 1.86 in relation to previous closing price of 238.63. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-14 that April’s market volatility, driven by tariffs and led by tech sector declines, created opportunities to deploy cash. However, it was an opportunity to reposition my portfolio as well, with 2 swap trades to de-risk my portfolio. There were 2 corporate actions in the last month that also saw two more positions removed from my CEF portfolio, but overall, I was a net buyer for the month.

TLN’s Market Performance

Talen Energy Corp (TLN) has experienced a -0.73% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 15.20% rise in the past month, and a 12.62% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.19% for TLN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.67% for TLN’s stock, with a 23.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TLN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TLN stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for TLN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TLN in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $243 based on the research report published on March 12, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to TLN, setting the target price at $253 in the report published on February 03rd of the current year.

TLN Trading at 13.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TLN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.92%, as shares surge +14.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TLN fell by -0.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +107.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $232.24. In addition, Talen Energy Corp saw 20.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TLN starting from Horton Anthony R, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $190.59 back on Mar 06 ’25. After this action, Horton Anthony R now owns 1,000 shares of Talen Energy Corp, valued at $190,588 using the latest closing price.

Rubric Capital Management LP, the 10% Owner of Talen Energy Corp, sale 4,893,507 shares at $204.35 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13 ’24, which means that Rubric Capital Management LP is holding 6,475,107 shares at $999,999,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TLN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.05 for the present operating margin

0.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Talen Energy Corp stands at 0.31. The total capital return value is set at 0.02. Equity return is now at value 29.32, with 8.67 for asset returns.

Based on Talen Energy Corp (TLN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 11.88. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.9.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.77 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.31. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.22for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

To sum up, Talen Energy Corp (TLN) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.