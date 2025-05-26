SuRo Capital Corp (SSSS) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.82. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SSSS is 21.61M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.10% of that float. On May 25, 2025, the average trading volume of SSSS was 193.38K shares.

Despite this, the company has experienced a 9.43% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SSSS’s Market Performance

SuRo Capital Corp (SSSS) has seen a 9.43% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 38.39% gain in the past month and a 13.52% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.93% for SSSS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.16% for SSSS stock, with a simple moving average of 25.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SSSS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SSSS stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for SSSS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SSSS in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $5 based on the research report published on April 25, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

JMP Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SSSS reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for SSSS stocks is “Mkt Outperform” according to the report published on April 14th, 2021.

SSSS Trading at 22.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.15%, as shares surge +39.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSSS rose by +9.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +68.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.49. In addition, SuRo Capital Corp saw 8.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SSSS starting from Klein Mark D, who purchase 16,500 shares at the price of $5.26 back on May 09 ’25. After this action, Klein Mark D now owns 1,216,019 shares of SuRo Capital Corp, valued at $86,790 using the latest closing price.

LOTT RONALD M., the Director of SuRo Capital Corp, sale 10,000 shares at $5.90 during a trade that took place back on Mar 20 ’25, which means that LOTT RONALD M. is holding 29,311 shares at $59,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SSSS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.21 for the present operating margin

0.0 for the gross margin

The net margin for SuRo Capital Corp stands at -0.0. The total capital return value is set at -0.02.

Based on SuRo Capital Corp (SSSS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.18 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.11. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.22. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -3.25.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -38.12 million with net debt to EBITDA at -5.54. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 35.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.12for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.0.

Conclusion

To sum up, SuRo Capital Corp (SSSS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.