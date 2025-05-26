SUNation Energy Inc (SUNE) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

SUNation Energy Inc (NASDAQ: SUNE) has seen a decline in its stock price by -6.79 in relation to its previous close of 1.62. However, the company has experienced a -14.20% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-16 that SUNation Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNE ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 16, 2025 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Devin Sullivan – Investor Relations, The Equity Group Scott Maskin – Chief Executive Officer James Brennan – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Justin Clare – Roth Capital Partners Operator Good day, and thank you for standing by. My name is Argy, and I will be your conference operator today.

Is It Worth Investing in SUNation Energy Inc (NASDAQ: SUNE) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SUNE is 3.31.

The public float for SUNE is 3.03M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.17% of that float. On May 25, 2025, SUNE’s average trading volume was 803.45K shares.

SUNE’s Market Performance

SUNE stock saw a decrease of -14.20% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -49.33% and a quarterly a decrease of -99.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.64%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.20% for SUNation Energy Inc (SUNE). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -25.08% for SUNE stock, with a simple moving average of -99.89% for the last 200 days.

SUNE Trading at -94.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUNE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -100.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.64%, as shares sank -43.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -97.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUNE fell by -14.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0155. In addition, SUNation Energy Inc saw -99.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SUNE starting from Lacey Roger HD, who purchase 1,680 shares at the price of $2.84 back on Dec 11 ’24. After this action, Lacey Roger HD now owns 2,000 shares of SUNation Energy Inc, valued at $4,764 using the latest closing price.

Brennan James Robert, the Chief Operating Officer of SUNation Energy Inc, purchase 2,000 shares at $2.81 during a trade that took place back on Dec 11 ’24, which means that Brennan James Robert is holding 2,731 shares at $5,620 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SUNE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.22 for the present operating margin

0.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for SUNation Energy Inc stands at -0.28. The total capital return value is set at -0.66. Equity return is now at value -152.39, with -41.48 for asset returns.

Based on SUNation Energy Inc (SUNE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.7 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.31. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.39. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -3.99.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -9.57 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.04. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.4for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.52.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of SUNation Energy Inc (SUNE) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.