Sphere Entertainment Co (SPHR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SPHR is 1.63. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SPHR is 27.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 28.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SPHR on May 25, 2025 was 1.05M shares.

Sphere Entertainment Co (NYSE: SPHR) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.56 in relation to its previous close of 37.59. However, the company has experienced a -3.61% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SPHR’s Market Performance

Sphere Entertainment Co (SPHR) has experienced a -3.61% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 41.22% rise in the past month, and a -16.93% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.88% for SPHR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.81% for SPHR stock, with a simple moving average of -5.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPHR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPHR stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for SPHR by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for SPHR in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $37 based on the research report published on April 28, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SPHR reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for SPHR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 02nd, 2024.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Sell” to SPHR, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on September 03rd of the previous year.

SPHR Trading at 20.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.75%, as shares surge +29.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPHR fell by -3.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.43. In addition, Sphere Entertainment Co saw -7.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPHR starting from Charles F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl, who sale 55,385 shares at the price of $33.80 back on Mar 10 ’25. After this action, Charles F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl now owns 0 shares of Sphere Entertainment Co, valued at $1,871,749 using the latest closing price.

The Charles F. Dolan 2009 Revo, the Other of Sphere Entertainment Co, proposed sale 55,385 shares at $34.83 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10 ’25, which means that The Charles F. Dolan 2009 Revo is holding shares at $1,929,060 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.35 for the present operating margin

0.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sphere Entertainment Co stands at -0.33. The total capital return value is set at -0.12. Equity return is now at value -14.67, with -7.22 for asset returns.

Based on Sphere Entertainment Co (SPHR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.41 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.02. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.68. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -3.45.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -23.86 million with net debt to EBITDA at -21.59. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.67for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.53.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sphere Entertainment Co (SPHR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.