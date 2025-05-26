SKYX Platforms Corp (SKYX): A Technical Analysis

SKYX has 36-month beta value of 2.49. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SKYX is 65.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SKYX on May 25, 2025 was 420.60K shares.

SKYX Platforms Corp (NASDAQ: SKYX)’s stock price has dropped by -0.76 in relation to previous closing price of 1.32. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -10.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prismmediawire.com reported 2025-05-21 that The 63-Acre Mix-Use Urban Smart Home City in The Miami Little River District will include High- & Mid-Rise Buildings with over 5,700 Condos and Apartments including Workforce and Affordable Living, 350,000 SQF of Retail, 1.

SKYX’s Market Performance

SKYX’s stock has fallen by -10.88% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 25.96% and a quarterly drop of -19.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.92% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.55% for SKYX Platforms Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.40% for SKYX’s stock, with a 8.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SKYX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SKYX stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for SKYX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SKYX in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $2 based on the research report published on September 10, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Noble Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SKYX reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for SKYX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 29th, 2024.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to SKYX, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on July 28th of the previous year.

SKYX Trading at 9.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.92%, as shares surge +25.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKYX fell by -10.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3422. In addition, SKYX Platforms Corp saw 12.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SKYX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.35 for the present operating margin

0.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for SKYX Platforms Corp stands at -0.4. The total capital return value is set at -0.89. Equity return is now at value -395.45, with -51.17 for asset returns.

Based on SKYX Platforms Corp (SKYX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.42. The debt to equity ratio resting at -53.92. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -15.89.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -27.65 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.07. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.92. The receivables turnover for the company is 31.09for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.

Conclusion

To put it simply, SKYX Platforms Corp (SKYX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.