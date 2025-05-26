SK Telecom Co Ltd ADR’s (SKM) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of SK Telecom Co Ltd ADR (SKM) has seen a 0.00% decrease in the past week, with a -9.56% drop in the past month, and a -10.07% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.13% for SKM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.41% for SKM’s stock, with a -7.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SK Telecom Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: SKM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for SK Telecom Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: SKM) is above average at 8.83x. The 36-month beta value for SKM is also noteworthy at 0.71. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SKM is 383.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.28% of that float. The average trading volume of SKM on May 25, 2025 was 427.10K shares.

SKM) stock’s latest price update

SK Telecom Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: SKM)’s stock price has increased by 0.83 compared to its previous closing price of 20.37. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-12 that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM ) Q1 2025 Results Conference Call May 12, 2025 3:00 AM ET Company Participants Hee Jun Chung – Investor Relations Yang-Seob Kim – Chief Financial Officer Jae Woong Yoon – Head of Marketing Strategy Office Lee Hyunwoo – Head of AIDC Development Conference Call Participants Kim Joonsop – KB Securities Seung Woong Lee – Yuanta Securities Soojin Kim – Mirae Asset Securities Hee Jun Chung Good afternoon.

SKM Trading at -3.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.07%, as shares sank -8.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKM remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.83. In addition, SK Telecom Co Ltd ADR saw -2.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SKM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1 for the present operating margin

0.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for SK Telecom Co Ltd ADR stands at 0.07. The total capital return value is set at 0.09. Equity return is now at value 11.08, with 4.17 for asset returns.

Based on SK Telecom Co Ltd ADR (SKM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.48 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.47. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.92. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 8.81.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 5.16 trillion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.37. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.12for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.

Conclusion

In summary, SK Telecom Co Ltd ADR (SKM) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.