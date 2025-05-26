Sila Realty Trust Inc (SILA) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Sila Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: SILA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 38.40x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SILA is 54.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.29% of that float. On May 25, 2025, the average trading volume of SILA was 415.06K shares.

Sila Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: SILA)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.16 in comparison to its previous close of 24.36, however, the company has experienced a -6.30% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-10 that Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA ) Q1 2025 Results Conference Call May 8, 2025 11:00 AM ET Company Participants Miles Callahan – Senior Vice President, Capital Markets and IR Michael Seton – President and CEO Kay Neely – Executive Vice President and CFO Chris Flouhouse – Executive Vice President and CIO Conference Call Participants Michael Lewis – Truist Securities Rob Stevenson – Janney Operator Good morning, and welcome to Sila Realty Trust First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. All participants will be in listen only mode.

SILA’s Market Performance

Sila Realty Trust Inc (SILA) has seen a -6.30% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -6.94% decline in the past month and a 1.08% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.78% for SILA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.28% for SILA’s stock, with a -2.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SILA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SILA stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for SILA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SILA in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $29 based on the research report published on October 07, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Janney, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SILA reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for SILA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 03rd, 2024.

Exane BNP Paribas gave a rating of “Outperform” to SILA, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on June 25th of the previous year.

SILA Trading at -5.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SILA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares sank -5.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SILA fell by -6.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.49. In addition, Sila Realty Trust Inc saw 0.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SILA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.34 for the present operating margin

0.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sila Realty Trust Inc stands at 0.19. The total capital return value is set at 0.04. Equity return is now at value 2.39, with 1.67 for asset returns.

Based on Sila Realty Trust Inc (SILA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.3 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.2. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.43. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.73.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 139.8 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.21. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.85for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sila Realty Trust Inc (SILA) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.