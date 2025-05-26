Sidus Space Inc (SIDU) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Sidus Space Inc (NASDAQ: SIDU)’s stock price has soared by 2.63 in relation to previous closing price of 1.52. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-22 that CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $SIDU #EdgeAI–Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU), (the “Company” or “Sidus”), an innovative space and defense technology provider, today announced the launch of Fortis™ VPX, a ruggedized, modular, SOSA™ aligned computing system engineered for high-reliability command and data handling (C&DH), advanced artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) processing, and precision navigation in extreme environments. The Fortis™ line of products establishes a new cornerstone in Si.

Is It Worth Investing in Sidus Space Inc (NASDAQ: SIDU) Right Now?

SIDU has 36-month beta value of -1.45. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SIDU is 18.07M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SIDU on May 25, 2025 was 760.44K shares.

SIDU’s Market Performance

SIDU stock saw a decrease of -3.70% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.11% and a quarterly a decrease of -31.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.78%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.35% for Sidus Space Inc (SIDU). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.72% for SIDU’s stock, with a -32.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SIDU Trading at 1.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.78%, as shares sank -2.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIDU fell by -3.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5872. In addition, Sidus Space Inc saw -68.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SIDU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.82 for the present operating margin

-0.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sidus Space Inc stands at -5.32. The total capital return value is set at -0.92. Equity return is now at value -109.05, with -67.82 for asset returns.

Based on Sidus Space Inc (SIDU), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -277.17. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.0. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -15.48.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -13.5 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.7. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.19for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Sidus Space Inc (SIDU) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.