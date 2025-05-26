Shyft Group Inc (SHYF) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Shyft Group Inc (NASDAQ: SHYF) is 760.47x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SHYF is 1.91. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SHYF is 31.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.22% of that float. On May 25, 2025, SHYF’s average trading volume was 293.90K shares.

SHYF) stock’s latest price update

Shyft Group Inc (NASDAQ: SHYF)’s stock price has increased by 1.55 compared to its previous closing price of 9.66. However, the company has seen a 0.62% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-14 that Milestone advances process ahead of the special meeting of Shyft shareholders on June 17, 2025 NOVI, Mich., May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHYF) (“Shyft”), the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service markets, today announced that (i) the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) declared effective, as of May 13, 2025, the registration statement on Form S-4 filed by Aebi Schmidt Group (“Aebi Schmidt”) and (ii) on May 14, 2025, Shyft filed with the SEC a definitive proxy statement on Form DEFM14A, in each case, in connection with the previously announced proposed merger between Shyft and an indirect subsidiary of Aebi Schmidt.

SHYF’s Market Performance

Shyft Group Inc (SHYF) has seen a 0.62% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 6.51% gain in the past month and a -7.10% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.75% for SHYF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.49% for SHYF’s stock, with a -14.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHYF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHYF stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for SHYF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SHYF in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $15 based on the research report published on January 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SHYF reach a price target of $18, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for SHYF stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 29th, 2024.

SHYF Trading at 12.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHYF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.12%, as shares surge +14.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHYF rose by +0.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.30. In addition, Shyft Group Inc saw -16.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SHYF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.01 for the present operating margin

0.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shyft Group Inc stands at 0.0. The total capital return value is set at 0.02. Equity return is now at value 0.18, with 0.08 for asset returns.

Based on Shyft Group Inc (SHYF), the company’s capital structure generated 0.44 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.15. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.78. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.02.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 26.56 million with net debt to EBITDA at 5.61. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.25for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Shyft Group Inc (SHYF) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.