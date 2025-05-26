Should You Invest in Upexi Inc (UPXI) Now?

The 36-month beta value for UPXI is at -0.15. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for UPXI is 29.78M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.41% of that float. The average trading volume for UPXI on May 25, 2025 was 2.33M shares.

Upexi Inc (NASDAQ: UPXI)’s stock price has plunge by -21.70relation to previous closing price of 13.64. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.81% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-05-22 that Rudick to oversee crypto strategy and visibility-related functions Rudick brings deep traditional finance and crypto expertise and network TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2025 / Upexi Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI), a brand owner specializing in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of consumer products with diversification into the cryptocurrency space, has appointed Brian Rudick, CFA as Chief Strategy Officer. In this role, Rudick will oversee the Company’s cryptocurrency strategy as well as its go-to-market, marketing, and investor relations functions to enhance the Company’s cryptocurrency efforts and maximize visibility for the Company.

UPXI’s Market Performance

Upexi Inc (UPXI) has experienced a 4.81% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -21.01% drop in the past month, and a 185.56% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.88% for UPXI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.05% for UPXI stock, with a simple moving average of 122.11% for the last 200 days.

UPXI Trading at 55.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPXI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.66%, as shares sank -31.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +337.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPXI rose by +4.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +123.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.25. In addition, Upexi Inc saw 204.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UPXI starting from MARSHALL ALLAN, who purchase 657,895 shares at the price of $2.28 back on Apr 17 ’25. After this action, MARSHALL ALLAN now owns 809,318 shares of Upexi Inc, valued at $1,500,001 using the latest closing price.

Norstrud Andrew James, the Chief Financial Officer of Upexi Inc, purchase 43,860 shares at $2.28 during a trade that took place back on Apr 17 ’25, which means that Norstrud Andrew James is holding 59,138 shares at $100,001 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UPXI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.93 for the present operating margin

-0.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Upexi Inc stands at 1.02. The total capital return value is set at -4.82. Equity return is now at value -72.85, with -33.03 for asset returns.

Based on Upexi Inc (UPXI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.78 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.94. The debt to equity ratio resting at 3.45. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -454.47.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -9.72 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.21. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -18.31. The receivables turnover for the company is -121.96for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is -1.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Upexi Inc (UPXI) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.