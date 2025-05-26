Should You Invest in Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT ADR (TLK) Now?

Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT ADR (NYSE: TLK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for TLK is at 0.58. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TLK is 990.50M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.28% of that float. The average trading volume for TLK on May 25, 2025 was 723.97K shares.

TLK) stock’s latest price update

Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT ADR (NYSE: TLK)’s stock price has decreased by -1.88 compared to its previous closing price of 17.06. However, the company has seen a 0.97% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-04-28 that JAKARTA, Indonesia, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As required by Section 203.01 of the New York Stock Exchange Listed Company Manual, Telkom Indonesia (IDX: TLKM) (NYSE: TLK) confirms that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year 2024 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Telkom Indonesia’s 20-F report is available on its website at www.telkom.co.id (http://www.telkom.co.id/) as well as through the SEC website at www.sec.gov (http://www.sec.gov/).

TLK’s Market Performance

TLK’s stock has risen by 0.97% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.42% and a quarterly rise of 4.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.18% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.06% for Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.81% for TLK stock, with a simple moving average of -1.12% for the last 200 days.

TLK Trading at 9.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TLK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares surge +8.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TLK rose by +0.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.13. In addition, Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT ADR saw 1.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TLK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.28 for the present operating margin

0.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT ADR stands at 0.16. The total capital return value is set at 0.19. Equity return is now at value 16.28, with 8.04 for asset returns.

Based on Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT ADR (TLK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.32 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.66. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.47. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 7.92.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 76.97 trillion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.45. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.35for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.5. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.87.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT ADR (TLK) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.