Should You Invest in Oceaneering International, Inc (OII) Now?

Oceaneering International, Inc (NYSE: OII) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for OII is at 1.49. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for OII is 98.63M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.72% of that float. The average trading volume for OII on May 25, 2025 was 1.03M shares.

Oceaneering International, Inc (NYSE: OII) has seen a decline in its stock price by 0.00 in relation to its previous close of 18.99. However, the company has experienced a -3.31% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-23 that Oceaneering International (OII) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

OII’s Market Performance

OII’s stock has fallen by -3.31% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.97% and a quarterly drop of -14.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.72% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.43% for Oceaneering International, Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.28% for OII’s stock, with a -20.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OII

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OII reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for OII stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 10th, 2025.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to OII, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on December 18th of the previous year.

OII Trading at -1.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.72%, as shares surge +6.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OII fell by -3.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.04. In addition, Oceaneering International, Inc saw -27.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OII starting from Beachy Karen H, who sale 5,300 shares at the price of $18.94 back on May 22 ’25. After this action, Beachy Karen H now owns 32,616 shares of Oceaneering International, Inc, valued at $100,382 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OII

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1 for the present operating margin

0.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oceaneering International, Inc stands at 0.07. The total capital return value is set at 0.18. Equity return is now at value 26.17, with 8.11 for asset returns.

Based on Oceaneering International, Inc (OII), the company’s capital structure generated 0.52 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.23. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.08. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 7.49.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 366.28 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.14. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.27for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.2. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.89.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Oceaneering International, Inc (OII) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.