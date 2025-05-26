Should You Invest in NV5 Global Inc (NVEE) Now?

NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ: NVEE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for NVEE is at 1.14. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NVEE is 57.36M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.20% of that float. The average trading volume for NVEE on May 25, 2025 was 698.59K shares.

NVEE) stock’s latest price update

NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ: NVEE)’s stock price has plunge by -0.09relation to previous closing price of 22.16. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.41% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-16 that NEW YORK & NEW ORLEANS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of NV5 Global, Inc. (NasdaqGS: NVEE) to Acuren Corporation (NYSE: TIC). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, NV5 shareholders will receive approximately $23.00 per share consisting of $10.00 in cash and an estimated $13.00 in shares of Acuren, subject to adjustment. KSF is seeking to determine.

NVEE’s Market Performance

NV5 Global Inc (NVEE) has seen a 0.41% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 37.60% gain in the past month and a 22.12% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.28% for NVEE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.15% for NVEE’s stock, with a 8.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVEE

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NVEE reach a price target of $125. The rating they have provided for NVEE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 05th, 2023.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to NVEE, setting the target price at $127 in the report published on January 10th of the previous year.

NVEE Trading at 19.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVEE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.72%, as shares surge +37.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVEE rose by +0.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.92. In addition, NV5 Global Inc saw 17.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NVEE starting from Tong Richard, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $20.08 back on Dec 13 ’24. After this action, Tong Richard now owns 45,584 shares of NV5 Global Inc, valued at $401,670 using the latest closing price.

Tong Richard, the Officer of NV5 Global Inc, proposed sale 25,000 shares at $20.92 during a trade that took place back on Dec 11 ’24, which means that Tong Richard is holding shares at $523,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NVEE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.05 for the present operating margin

0.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for NV5 Global Inc stands at 0.03. The total capital return value is set at 0.04. Equity return is now at value 3.79, with 2.44 for asset returns.

Based on NV5 Global Inc (NVEE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.22 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.33. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.28. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.56.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 110.05 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.7. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.71for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NV5 Global Inc (NVEE) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.