Should You Invest in MetaVia Inc (MTVA) Now?

The 36-month beta value for MTVA is at 0.24. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MTVA is 7.11M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.19% of that float. The average trading volume for MTVA on May 25, 2025 was 650.74K shares.

MTVA) stock’s latest price update

MetaVia Inc (NASDAQ: MTVA) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.48 in relation to its previous close of 0.81. However, the company has experienced a 15.38% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-14 that Announced Positive Top-Line Phase 1 MAD Trial Results for DA-1726 in Obesity, Demonstrating Compelling Weight Loss and Best-in-Class Potential for Glucose Control, Waist Reduction and Tolerability Additional Cohorts Planned to Determine Maximum Tolerated Dose of DA-1726 Successfully Completed a Private Placement Resulting in $10 Million in Gross Proceeds $11.2 Million in Cash at End of First Quarter, With the Additional $10.0 Million From the Private Placement, is E xpected to Fund the Company Into 2026 CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — MetaVia Inc. (Nasdaq: MTVA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on transforming cardiometabolic diseases, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, and provided a corporate strategic update.

MTVA’s Market Performance

MetaVia Inc (MTVA) has experienced a 15.38% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.08% drop in the past month, and a -49.37% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.72% for MTVA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.12% for MTVA’s stock, with a -63.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTVA stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for MTVA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MTVA in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $12 based on the research report published on December 30, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

MTVA Trading at -27.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.08%, as shares sank -3.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTVA rose by +15.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7373. In addition, MetaVia Inc saw -61.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTVA starting from DONG-A ST CO., LTD, who purchase 4,647,887 shares at the price of $0.71 back on May 08 ’25. After this action, DONG-A ST CO., LTD now owns 9,995,679 shares of MetaVia Inc, valued at $3,300,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTVA

The total capital return value is set at -3.61. Equity return is now at value -339.64, with -168.46 for asset returns.

Based on MetaVia Inc (MTVA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -181.69.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -28.79 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MetaVia Inc (MTVA) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.