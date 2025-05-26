Sera Prognostics Inc (SERA) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for SERA is also noteworthy at 0.82. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SERA is 23.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.25% of that float. The average trading volume of SERA on May 25, 2025 was 117.59K shares.

The stock of Sera Prognostics Inc (NASDAQ: SERA) has decreased by -6.91 when compared to last closing price of 1.88. Despite this, the company has experienced a -24.24% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-14 that SALT LAKE CITY , May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Sera Prognostics Inc., The Pregnancy Company® (Nasdaq: SERA), focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing innovative pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients, today announced that the company will present at the RBC Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, from 9:30 – 9:55 a.m. ET. Zhenya Lindgardt, President and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat and provide a company update and discuss the company’s latest achievements.

SERA’s Market Performance

SERA’s stock has fallen by -24.24% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -47.76% and a quarterly drop of -57.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.49% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.13% for Sera Prognostics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -27.72% for SERA’s stock, with a -69.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SERA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SERA stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SERA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SERA in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $4 based on the research report published on March 30, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SERA reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for SERA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 19th, 2021.

SERA Trading at -43.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SERA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.49%, as shares sank -44.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SERA fell by -24.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.4212. In addition, Sera Prognostics Inc saw -78.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SERA starting from Mirza Mansoor Raza, who proposed sale 106 shares at the price of $2.44 back on May 08 ’25. After this action, Mirza Mansoor Raza now owns shares of Sera Prognostics Inc, valued at $259 using the latest closing price.

Lindgardt Zhenya, the Officer of Sera Prognostics Inc, proposed sale 9,406 shares at $2.44 during a trade that took place back on May 08 ’25, which means that Lindgardt Zhenya is holding shares at $22,974 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SERA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-319.9 for the present operating margin

0.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sera Prognostics Inc stands at -286.85. The total capital return value is set at -0.39. Equity return is now at value -41.36, with -31.71 for asset returns.

Based on Sera Prognostics Inc (SERA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -330.07. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.0. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -2452.53.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -32.04 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.15. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 513.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.6for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.0. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.02.

Conclusion

In summary, Sera Prognostics Inc (SERA) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.