Septerna Inc (SEPN) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, SEPN stock has gone down by -6.61%, with a monthly gain of 42.26% and a quarterly surge of 60.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.51%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.44% for Septerna Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.33% for SEPN stock, with a simple moving average of -35.04% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Septerna Inc (NASDAQ: SEPN) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SEPN is 27.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.68% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SEPN on May 25, 2025 was 1.03M shares.

SEPN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Septerna Inc (NASDAQ: SEPN) has decreased by -3.06 when compared to last closing price of 9.48. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.61% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. marketbeat.com reported 2025-05-23 that Persistent volatility has plagued the S&P 500 for much of 2025, prompting widespread caution among many investors amid the uncertainties of trade battles, tariffs, domestic policy, and more. Investors might remember that many of the biggest rallies take place during these volatile periods, and there may be potential to win big gains for those with at least a moderate tolerance for risk.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEPN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEPN stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for SEPN by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for SEPN in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $14 based on the research report published on February 18, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SEPN reach a price target of $43. The rating they have provided for SEPN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 19th, 2024.

SEPN Trading at 35.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEPN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.51%, as shares surge +42.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEPN fell by -6.61%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.04. In addition, Septerna Inc saw -59.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEPN starting from Ezekowitz Alan, who purchase 13,319 shares at the price of $6.93 back on Mar 07 ’25. After this action, Ezekowitz Alan now owns 117,420 shares of Septerna Inc, valued at $92,270 using the latest closing price.

Ezekowitz Alan, the Director of Septerna Inc, purchase 41,355 shares at $6.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06 ’25, which means that Ezekowitz Alan is holding 104,101 shares at $248,130 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEPN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-53.6 for the present operating margin

0.7 for the gross margin

The net margin for Septerna Inc stands at -38.31. The total capital return value is set at -0.09. Equity return is now at value -27.05, with -24.45 for asset returns.

Based on Septerna Inc (SEPN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.79.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -79.42 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.16. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 309.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.9for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.0. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 32.19.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Septerna Inc (SEPN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.