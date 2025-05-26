Scorpio Tankers Inc (STNG) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Scorpio Tankers Inc (NYSE: STNG)’s stock price has increased by 1.50 compared to its previous closing price of 39.46. However, the company has seen a -4.80% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-01 that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2025 9:00 AM ET Company Participants James Doyle – Head-Corporate Development and Investor Relations Emanuele Lauro – Chief Executive Officer Chris Avella – Chief Financial Officer Lars Dencker Nielsen – Chief Commercial Officer Robert Bugbee – President Conference Call Participants Omar Nokta – Jefferies Chris Robertson – Deutsche Bank Liam Burke – B. Riley Frode Morkedal – Clarkson Securities Operator Hello and welcome to the Scorpio Tankers Inc. First Quarter 2025 Conference Call.

Is It Worth Investing in Scorpio Tankers Inc (NYSE: STNG) Right Now?

Scorpio Tankers Inc (NYSE: STNG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07x compared to its average ratio. STNG has 36-month beta value of -0.07. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for STNG is 44.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of STNG on May 25, 2025 was 990.86K shares.

STNG’s Market Performance

STNG stock saw an increase of -4.80% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 11.28% and a quarterly increase of -4.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.86% for Scorpio Tankers Inc (STNG). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.75% for STNG stock, with a simple moving average of -23.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STNG stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for STNG by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for STNG in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $65 based on the research report published on October 23, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STNG reach a price target of $45, previously predicting the price at $60. The rating they have provided for STNG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 21st, 2023.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to STNG, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on June 30th of the previous year.

STNG Trading at 4.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares surge +7.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STNG fell by -4.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.35. In addition, Scorpio Tankers Inc saw -19.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STNG starting from Lauro Filippo, who proposed sale 100,000 shares at the price of $52.82 back on Jan 17 ’25. After this action, Lauro Filippo now owns shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc, valued at $5,282,000 using the latest closing price.

Rayner Merrick James Forbes, the Director of Scorpio Tankers Inc, proposed sale 5,000 shares at $55.14 during a trade that took place back on Jan 16 ’25, which means that Rayner Merrick James Forbes is holding shares at $275,725 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.5 for the present operating margin

0.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Scorpio Tankers Inc stands at 0.48. The total capital return value is set at 0.14. Equity return is now at value 24.68, with 16.59 for asset returns.

Based on Scorpio Tankers Inc (STNG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.25 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.69. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.33. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 7.21.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 955.11 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.77. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.32for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.43.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Scorpio Tankers Inc (STNG) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.