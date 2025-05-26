San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE: SJT) is above average at 296.96x. The 36-month beta value for SJT is also noteworthy at 0.72. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SJT is 46.61M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.74% of that float. The average trading volume of SJT on May 25, 2025 was 289.55K shares.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE: SJT) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.43 in relation to its previous close of 7.00. However, the company has experienced a 8.59% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-19 that DALLAS, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Argent Trust Company, as the trustee (the “Trustee”) of the San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (the “Trust”) (NYSE: SJT), today reported that it will not declare a monthly cash distribution to the holders of its Units of beneficial interest (the “Unit Holders”) due to the application of net proceeds of $1,499,498, which amount would otherwise be payable to the Trust as royalty income, to the balance of excess production costs accrued as a result of Hilcorp San Juan L.P.’s (“Hilcorp”) drilling of two new horizonal wells in 2024.

SJT’s Market Performance

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) has seen a 8.59% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 16.35% gain in the past month and a 35.79% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.62% for SJT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.80% for SJT’s stock, with a 52.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SJT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SJT stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SJT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SJT in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $17.50 based on the research report published on February 05, 2009 of the previous year 2009.

SJT Trading at 18.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SJT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.28%, as shares surge +12.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SJT rose by +8.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +89.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.34. In addition, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust saw 78.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SJT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.2 for the present operating margin

0.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust stands at -0.21. The total capital return value is set at 4.0. Equity return is now at value 39.60, with 23.80 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 5.23 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.24. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -62.26.

Conclusion

In summary, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.