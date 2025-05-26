Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Roper Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ROP) is 40.90x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ROP is 1.04. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ROP is 107.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.53% of that float. On May 25, 2025, ROP’s average trading volume was 634.37K shares.

ROP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Roper Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ROP) has decreased by -0.36 when compared to last closing price of 569.07. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.72% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-22 that SARASOTA, Fla., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Roper Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROP) announced that it is presenting at the TD Cowen 53rd Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Thursday, May 29, 2025 at 9:05 AM (Eastern Time) in New York, NY. A link to the webcast presentation will be available in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.ropertech.com.

ROP’s Market Performance

Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) has experienced a -2.72% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.32% rise in the past month, and a -1.66% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.96% for ROP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.49% for ROP stock, with a simple moving average of 2.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROP

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ROP reach a price target of $685. The rating they have provided for ROP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 27th, 2025.

TD Cowen gave a rating of “Buy” to ROP, setting the target price at $615 in the report published on January 28th of the current year.

ROP Trading at -0.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.27%, as shares surge +1.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROP fell by -2.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $569.81. In addition, Roper Technologies Inc saw 9.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROP starting from WRIGHT CHRISTOPHER, who sale 350 shares at the price of $572.22 back on May 05 ’25. After this action, WRIGHT CHRISTOPHER now owns 34,284 shares of Roper Technologies Inc, valued at $200,277 using the latest closing price.

WRIGHT CHRISTOPHER, the Director of Roper Technologies Inc, proposed sale 350 shares at $1.34 during a trade that took place back on May 05 ’25, which means that WRIGHT CHRISTOPHER is holding shares at $470 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.28 for the present operating margin

0.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Roper Technologies Inc stands at 0.21. The total capital return value is set at 0.07. Equity return is now at value 8.09, with 4.88 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 3.04 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.14. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.63for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.46.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.