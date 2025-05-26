Reinsurance Group Of America, Inc (RGA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Reinsurance Group Of America, Inc (NYSE: RGA) has decreased by -1.62 when compared to last closing price of 202.89. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.55% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-19 that Whether you’re a value, growth, or momentum investor, finding strong stocks becomes easier with the Zacks Style Scores, a top feature of the Zacks Premium research service.

Is It Worth Investing in Reinsurance Group Of America, Inc (NYSE: RGA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Reinsurance Group Of America, Inc (NYSE: RGA) is above average at 16.86x. The 36-month beta value for RGA is also noteworthy at 0.62. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for RGA is 65.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.66% of that float. The average trading volume of RGA on May 25, 2025 was 453.24K shares.

RGA’s Market Performance

RGA stock saw an increase of -4.55% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.21% and a quarterly increase of 0.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.81%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.76% for Reinsurance Group Of America, Inc (RGA). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.50% for RGA’s stock, with a -4.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RGA

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RGA reach a price target of $237. The rating they have provided for RGA stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 02nd, 2025.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to RGA, setting the target price at $216 in the report published on April 02nd of the current year.

RGA Trading at 3.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RGA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.81%, as shares surge +6.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RGA fell by -4.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $200.61. In addition, Reinsurance Group Of America, Inc saw -6.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RGA starting from LARSON TODD C, who proposed sale 7,698 shares at the price of $191.64 back on Mar 20 ’25. After this action, LARSON TODD C now owns shares of Reinsurance Group Of America, Inc, valued at $1,475,234 using the latest closing price.

HUTTON WILLIAM L, the EVP, General Counsel & Secy. of Reinsurance Group Of America, Inc, sale 1,209 shares at $218.97 during a trade that took place back on Sep 23 ’24, which means that HUTTON WILLIAM L is holding 12,357 shares at $264,735 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RGA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04 for the present operating margin

1.0 for the gross margin

The net margin for Reinsurance Group Of America, Inc stands at 0.02. The total capital return value is set at 0.01. Equity return is now at value 7.60, with 0.71 for asset returns.

Based on Reinsurance Group Of America, Inc (RGA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.33 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.88. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.5. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.66.

Conclusion

In summary, Reinsurance Group Of America, Inc (RGA) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.