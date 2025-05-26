Real-Time Update: Graco Inc (GGG) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Graco Inc (GGG) has gone down by -4.15% for the week, with a 3.90% rise in the past month and a -3.07% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.39% for GGG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.38% for GGG’s stock, with a simple moving average of -0.79% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Graco Inc (NYSE: GGG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Graco Inc (NYSE: GGG) is above average at 29.51x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.08.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GGG is 165.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.62% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GGG on May 25, 2025 was 933.23K shares.

Graco Inc (NYSE: GGG)’s stock price has dropped by -1.04 in relation to previous closing price of 84.52. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-21 that MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Graco Inc. (NYSE: GGG), a leading manufacturer of fluid and materials handling equipment, announced today that it will relocate its remaining Riverside Minneapolis operations and corporate teams to its growing campuses in the northwest metro area. Graco has called the banks of the Mississippi River in Northeast Minneapolis its home since the 1940s, with both corporate offices and manufacturing operations based along the historic riverfront. Over time, as Graco has.

Analysts’ Opinion of GGG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GGG stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for GGG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GGG in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $105 based on the research report published on December 19, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Exane BNP Paribas, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GGG reach a price target of $73. The rating they have provided for GGG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 05th, 2023.

GGG Trading at 1.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GGG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.08%, as shares surge +2.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GGG fell by -4.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.96. In addition, Graco Inc saw -0.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GGG starting from Thompson David J, who sale 3,588 shares at the price of $86.23 back on May 13 ’25. After this action, Thompson David J now owns 27,520 shares of Graco Inc, valued at $309,393 using the latest closing price.

Thompson David J, the Officer of Graco Inc, proposed sale 3,588 shares at $86.23 during a trade that took place back on May 13 ’25, which means that Thompson David J is holding shares at $309,393 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GGG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.27 for the present operating margin

0.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Graco Inc stands at 0.23. The total capital return value is set at 0.22. Equity return is now at value 20.28, with 16.84 for asset returns.

Based on Graco Inc (GGG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 12.48. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.02. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 207.76.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 678.86 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.73. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.77for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.61.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Graco Inc (GGG) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.