Real-Time Update: Aeluma Inc (ALMU) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Aeluma Inc (ALMU) has seen a 10.30% increase in the past week, with a 67.14% gain in the past month, and a 138.65% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.65% for ALMU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.51% for ALMU’s stock, with a 145.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aeluma Inc (NASDAQ: ALMU) Right Now?

The public float for ALMU is 8.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ALMU on May 25, 2025 was 100.98K shares.

ALMU) stock’s latest price update

Aeluma Inc (NASDAQ: ALMU) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 14.68 compared to its previous closing price of 12.33. However, the company has seen a gain of 10.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-21 that Aeluma’s breakthrough: compound semiconductors on large substrates allowing cheaper and scalable InGaAs LiDar and quantum dot laser photonics, unlocking consumer, automotive, AI/Quantum compute, robotics, and defense markets. World-class team/seeders, including industry legends and a Nobel laureate, provide incremental conviction for my bullish view on this company. DARPA, NASA, Navy, DOE, and Office of the Secretary of Defense grants offer technical validation and a glimpse of yet unnamed future business lines.

ALMU Trading at 60.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALMU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.63%, as shares surge +69.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +129.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALMU rose by +10.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +341.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.14. In addition, Aeluma Inc saw 84.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ALMU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.6 for the present operating margin

0.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aeluma Inc stands at -0.87. The total capital return value is set at -0.11. Equity return is now at value -29.88, with -26.18 for asset returns.

Based on Aeluma Inc (ALMU), the company’s capital structure generated 0.05 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.52. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.05. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -5.05.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -4.25 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.61. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 60.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.17for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 32.75.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aeluma Inc (ALMU) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.