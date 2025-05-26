Radnet Inc (RDNT) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Radnet Inc (NASDAQ: RDNT)’s stock price has dropped by -0.28 in relation to previous closing price of 56.77. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -7.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-12 that RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 12, 2025 10:30 AM ET Company Participants Mark Stolper – CFO Howard Berger – President and CEO Conference Call Participants Brian Tanquilut – Jefferies Grayson McAlister – Truist Securities Andrew Mok – Barclays Larry Solow – CJS Securities Brandon Carney – B. Riley Operator Good day, and welcome to the RadNet, Inc. First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call.

Is It Worth Investing in Radnet Inc (NASDAQ: RDNT) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.43.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for RDNT is 66.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.96% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RDNT on May 25, 2025 was 923.47K shares.

RDNT’s Market Performance

RDNT’s stock has seen a -7.41% decrease for the week, with a 12.21% rise in the past month and a -5.90% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.11% for Radnet Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.54% for RDNT’s stock, with a -11.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RDNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RDNT stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for RDNT by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for RDNT in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $65 based on the research report published on March 05, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RDNT reach a price target of $79, previously predicting the price at $57. The rating they have provided for RDNT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 06th, 2024.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to RDNT, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on March 06th of the previous year.

RDNT Trading at 7.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RDNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.47%, as shares surge +12.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RDNT fell by -7.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.31. In addition, Radnet Inc saw -18.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RDNT starting from ALMA GREGORY SORENSEN & KRISTI, who proposed sale 55,000 shares at the price of $56.48 back on May 23 ’25. After this action, ALMA GREGORY SORENSEN & KRISTI now owns shares of Radnet Inc, valued at $3,106,565 using the latest closing price.

ALMA GREGORY SORENSEN & KRISTI, the Director of Radnet Inc, proposed sale 45,000 shares at $57.06 during a trade that took place back on May 22 ’25, which means that ALMA GREGORY SORENSEN & KRISTI is holding shares at $2,567,830 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RDNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.06 for the present operating margin

0.4 for the gross margin

The net margin for Radnet Inc stands at 0.02. The total capital return value is set at 0.03. Equity return is now at value -3.65, with -1.03 for asset returns.

Based on Radnet Inc (RDNT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.66 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.15. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.94. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.37.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 262.55 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.65. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.08for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.01.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Radnet Inc (RDNT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.