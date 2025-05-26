Quanterix Corp (QTRX) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, QTRX stock has gone up by 1.25%, with a monthly decline of -13.39% and a quarterly plunge of -39.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.56%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.56% for Quanterix Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.60% for QTRX’s stock, with a -50.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ: QTRX) Right Now?

QTRX has 36-month beta value of 1.05. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for QTRX is 33.28M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of QTRX on May 25, 2025 was 779.99K shares.

QTRX) stock’s latest price update

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ: QTRX)’s stock price has increased by 0.41 compared to its previous closing price of 4.83. However, the company has seen a 1.25% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-23 that RINCON, Puerto Rico, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Kent Lake PR LLC (“Kent Lake”), a holder of approximately 6.9% of the outstanding common stock of Quanterix Corporation (“Quanterix” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: QTRX), today issued the following statement regarding the Company’s Post-Effective Amendment to its S-4 registration statement and Akoya Biosciences’ (“Akoya”) (NASDAQ: AKYA) disclosure of an unsolicited all-cash offer at $1.40-per-share. “Quanterix’s amended merger terms (the “Amended Merger Agreement”), structured to avoid a shareholder vote, already commit the company to pay $20 million in cash alongside 8.4 million newly issued shares in its misguided pursuit of Akoya.

Analysts’ Opinion of QTRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QTRX stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for QTRX by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for QTRX in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $30 based on the research report published on February 01, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QTRX reach a price target of $32, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for QTRX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 25th, 2023.

SVB Securities gave a rating of “Outperform” to QTRX, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on August 08th of the previous year.

QTRX Trading at -15.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QTRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.56%, as shares sank -17.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QTRX rose by +1.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.25. In addition, Quanterix Corp saw -54.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QTRX starting from WALT DAVID R, who purchase 47,000 shares at the price of $13.29 back on Aug 20 ’24. After this action, WALT DAVID R now owns 1,487,342 shares of Quanterix Corp, valued at $624,630 using the latest closing price.

Toloue Masoud, the President & CEO of Quanterix Corp, purchase 19,000 shares at $10.90 during a trade that took place back on Aug 13 ’24, which means that Toloue Masoud is holding 354,119 shares at $207,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QTRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.49 for the present operating margin

0.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Quanterix Corp stands at -0.37. The total capital return value is set at -0.19. Equity return is now at value -14.51, with -11.81 for asset returns.

Based on Quanterix Corp (QTRX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.1 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.79.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -44.26 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.68. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.1. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.79for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.29.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Quanterix Corp (QTRX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.