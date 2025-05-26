Protara Therapeutics Inc (TARA) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.37.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TARA is 34.48M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.18% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TARA on May 25, 2025 was 362.58K shares.

The stock price of Protara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TARA) has dropped by -1.26 compared to previous close of 3.17. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-13 that NEW YORK, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TARA), a clinical-stage company developing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences:

TARA’s Market Performance

Protara Therapeutics Inc (TARA) has experienced a -1.88% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -23.84% drop in the past month, and a -12.32% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.48% for TARA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.94% for TARA’s stock, with a -8.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TARA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TARA stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for TARA by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for TARA in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $12 based on the research report published on April 16, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to TARA, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on July 10th of the previous year.

TARA Trading at -18.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TARA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.56%, as shares sank -27.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TARA fell by -1.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.33. In addition, Protara Therapeutics Inc saw -40.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TARA starting from Levy Richard S, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $3.19 back on May 14 ’25. After this action, Levy Richard S now owns 51,000 shares of Protara Therapeutics Inc, valued at $63,800 using the latest closing price.

Zummo Jacqueline, the Chf Scientific Operations Off of Protara Therapeutics Inc, sale 21,224 shares at $4.53 during a trade that took place back on Mar 26 ’25, which means that Zummo Jacqueline is holding 98,861 shares at $96,145 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TARA

The total capital return value is set at -0.32. Equity return is now at value -41.88, with -38.37 for asset returns.

Based on Protara Therapeutics Inc (TARA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -9.5. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.03. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -29.74.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -49.15 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.7. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.03.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Protara Therapeutics Inc (TARA) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.