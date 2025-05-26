Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE: PRO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.38 compared to its previous closing price of 17.25. However, the company has seen a fall of -8.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-14 that HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #artificialintelligence–PROS AI Agents combine thoughtful reasoning with decisive action to enhance customer experience, accelerate decisions and unlock productivity.

Is It Worth Investing in Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE: PRO) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for PRO is also noteworthy at 1.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for PRO is 43.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.92% of that float. The average trading volume of PRO on May 25, 2025 was 523.43K shares.

PRO’s Market Performance

The stock of Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) has seen a -8.63% decrease in the past week, with a -3.22% drop in the past month, and a -33.44% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.60% for PRO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.51% for PRO’s stock, with a -18.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRO

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PRO reach a price target of $31. The rating they have provided for PRO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 30th, 2024.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Hold” to PRO, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on July 09th of the previous year.

PRO Trading at -6.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.46%, as shares sank -5.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRO fell by -8.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.45. In addition, Pros Holdings Inc saw -23.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRO starting from Jourdan Leland, who sale 2,131 shares at the price of $17.68 back on May 12 ’25. After this action, Jourdan Leland now owns 14,947 shares of Pros Holdings Inc, valued at $37,676 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.04 for the present operating margin

0.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pros Holdings Inc stands at -0.04. The total capital return value is set at -0.05.

Based on Pros Holdings Inc (PRO), the company’s capital structure generated 1.28 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.11. The debt to equity ratio resting at -4.62. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -3.33.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -5.76 million with net debt to EBITDA at 84.77. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.83. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.87for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.

Conclusion

In summary, Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.