ProQR Therapeutics N.V (PRQR) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The 36-month beta value for PRQR is at 0.32. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PRQR is 70.78M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.53% of that float. The average trading volume for PRQR on May 25, 2025 was 598.00K shares.

PRQR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of ProQR Therapeutics N.V (NASDAQ: PRQR) has decreased by -1.18 when compared to last closing price of 1.69.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-12 that LEIDEN, Netherlands & CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ProQR Therapeutics NV (Nasdaq: PRQR) (ProQR), a company dedicated to changing lives through transformative RNA therapies based on its proprietary Axiomer™ RNA editing technology platform, today announced that it will present at two upcoming scientific conferences: the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 28th Annual Meeting, taking place May 13-17, 2025, in New Orleans, Louisiana and the TIDES USA 2025: Oligonucleotide and Peptide Therapeutics Conference, being held May 19-22, 2025, in San Diego, California.

PRQR’s Market Performance

PRQR’s stock has risen by 3.09% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.44% and a quarterly drop of -33.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.36% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.14% for ProQR Therapeutics N.V The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.91% for PRQR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -27.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRQR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRQR stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for PRQR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PRQR in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $8 based on the research report published on April 29, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PRQR reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for PRQR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 29th, 2025.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to PRQR, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on March 10th of the current year.

PRQR Trading at 11.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRQR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares surge +16.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRQR rose by +3.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6550. In addition, ProQR Therapeutics N.V saw -36.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PRQR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.76 for the present operating margin

0.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for ProQR Therapeutics N.V stands at -1.59. The total capital return value is set at -0.28. Equity return is now at value -52.64, with -21.73 for asset returns.

Based on ProQR Therapeutics N.V (PRQR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.18 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.2. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.21. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -12871.24.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -24.12 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.25. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.89for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ProQR Therapeutics N.V (PRQR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.