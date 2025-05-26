Progress Software Corp (PRGS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ: PRGS)’s stock price has decreased by -0.34 compared to its previous closing price of 61.28. However, the company has seen a -3.25% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-20 that ShareFile AI-powered, document workflow and file sharing platform with enhanced security offers industry-leading deep Microsoft 365 integration and features for enterprise teams BURLINGTON, Mass., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of AI-powered digital experience and infrastructure software, today announced that Progress® ShareFile® is now deeply integrated with Microsoft 365.

Is It Worth Investing in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ: PRGS) Right Now?

Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ: PRGS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 47.39x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.67. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PRGS is 42.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.57% of that float. On May 25, 2025, the average trading volume of PRGS was 666.97K shares.

PRGS’s Market Performance

PRGS stock saw an increase of -3.25% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.39% and a quarterly increase of 9.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.06% for Progress Software Corp (PRGS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.52% for PRGS’s stock, with a 0.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRGS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRGS stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for PRGS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PRGS in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $65 based on the research report published on March 28, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PRGS reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for PRGS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 24th, 2023.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to PRGS, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on September 09th of the previous year.

PRGS Trading at 5.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.06%, as shares surge +3.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRGS fell by -3.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.39. In addition, Progress Software Corp saw -6.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRGS starting from Jarrett Loren, who sale 34,093 shares at the price of $61.10 back on May 09 ’25. After this action, Jarrett Loren now owns 11,747 shares of Progress Software Corp, valued at $2,083,082 using the latest closing price.

LOREN JARRETT, the Officer of Progress Software Corp, proposed sale 34,093 shares at $61.76 during a trade that took place back on May 09 ’25, which means that LOREN JARRETT is holding shares at $2,105,584 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.16 for the present operating margin

0.8 for the gross margin

The net margin for Progress Software Corp stands at 0.07. The total capital return value is set at 0.06. Equity return is now at value 12.70, with 2.83 for asset returns.

Based on Progress Software Corp (PRGS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.78 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.14. The debt to equity ratio resting at 3.54. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.92.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 124.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 5.86. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.0. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.99for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

To sum up, Progress Software Corp (PRGS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.