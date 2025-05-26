Priority Technology Holdings Inc (PRTH) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.47.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PRTH is 25.07M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.34% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PRTH on May 25, 2025 was 526.84K shares.

PRTH) stock’s latest price update

Priority Technology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PRTH) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.41 in relation to its previous close of 7.48. However, the company has experienced a 1.86% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-19 that Unlock your portfolio value with these high earnings stocks – ARMN, LTM, PRTH, HRTG and PGY.

PRTH’s Market Performance

PRTH’s stock has risen by 1.86% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.22% and a quarterly drop of -28.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.36% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.91% for Priority Technology Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.90% for PRTH stock, with a simple moving average of -1.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRTH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRTH stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for PRTH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PRTH in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $14 based on the research report published on January 16, 2025 of the current year 2025.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PRTH reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $5. The rating they have provided for PRTH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 15th, 2023.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to PRTH, setting the target price at $4.50 in the report published on October 16th of the previous year.

PRTH Trading at 6.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.36%, as shares surge +4.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRTH rose by +1.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.30. In addition, Priority Technology Holdings Inc saw -34.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRTH starting from Priore John Vito, who sale 3,454,575 shares at the price of $7.44 back on Jan 17 ’25. After this action, Priore John Vito now owns 5,314,430 shares of Priority Technology Holdings Inc, valued at $25,702,038 using the latest closing price.

Priore John Vito, the Director of Priority Technology Holdings Inc, sale 1,242,856 shares at $7.44 during a trade that took place back on Jan 21 ’25, which means that Priore John Vito is holding 4,071,574 shares at $9,246,849 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRTH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.15 for the present operating margin

0.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Priority Technology Holdings Inc stands at 0.03. The total capital return value is set at 0.17. Equity return is now at value 57.39, with 1.54 for asset returns.

Based on Priority Technology Holdings Inc (PRTH), the company’s capital structure generated 1.21 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.09. The debt to equity ratio resting at -5.82. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.46.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 179.93 million with net debt to EBITDA at 5.9. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.89for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.06.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Priority Technology Holdings Inc (PRTH) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.