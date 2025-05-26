Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (PBH) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE: PBH) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.87 compared to its previous closing price of 85.01. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-14 that Investors interested in stocks from the Medical – Products sector have probably already heard of Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH) and EssilorLuxottica Unsponsored ADR (ESLOY). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now?

Is It Worth Investing in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE: PBH) Right Now?

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE: PBH) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PBH is 0.45. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for PBH is 48.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PBH on May 25, 2025 was 388.83K shares.

PBH’s Market Performance

PBH stock saw an increase of -3.75% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 7.82% and a quarterly increase of 0.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.14%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.20% for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (PBH). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.97% for PBH’s stock, with a 8.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PBH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PBH stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for PBH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PBH in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $90 based on the research report published on December 09, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PBH reach a price target of $93, previously predicting the price at $65. The rating they have provided for PBH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 21st, 2024.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to PBH, setting the target price at $71 in the report published on November 17th of the previous year.

PBH Trading at 2.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, as shares surge +6.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBH fell by -3.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.93. In addition, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc saw 9.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PBH starting from Fritz Mary Beth, who sale 1,678 shares at the price of $90.00 back on Mar 10 ’25. After this action, Fritz Mary Beth now owns 17,157 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, valued at $151,020 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PBH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.3 for the present operating margin

0.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc stands at 0.19. The total capital return value is set at 0.1. Equity return is now at value 12.30, with 6.30 for asset returns.

Based on Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (PBH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 4.85. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.03. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 7.07.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 353.11 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.13. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.86for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (PBH) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.