PRA Group Inc (PRAA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

PRA Group Inc (NASDAQ: PRAA)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.30 in comparison to its previous close of 13.81, however, the company has experienced a -12.01% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-08 that PRAA’s Q1 results reflect an elevated expense level leading to a fall in net income, partly offset by strong cash collection across the United States and Europe.

Is It Worth Investing in PRA Group Inc (NASDAQ: PRAA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for PRA Group Inc (NASDAQ: PRAA) is 7.62x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PRAA is 1.57. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PRAA is 37.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.52% of that float. On May 25, 2025, PRAA’s average trading volume was 466.46K shares.

PRAA’s Market Performance

PRAA stock saw a decrease of -12.01% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -25.76% and a quarterly a decrease of -37.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.65% for PRA Group Inc (PRAA). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.95% for PRAA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -33.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRAA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRAA stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for PRAA by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for PRAA in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $35 based on the research report published on May 08, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PRAA reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for PRAA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 13th, 2020.

PRAA Trading at -22.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRAA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.80%, as shares sank -25.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRAA fell by -12.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.66. In addition, PRA Group Inc saw -34.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRAA starting from Paschke Brett Lee, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $13.39 back on May 07 ’25. After this action, Paschke Brett Lee now owns 30,056 shares of PRA Group Inc, valued at $66,950 using the latest closing price.

Olsen Geir, the Director of PRA Group Inc, purchase 18,230 shares at $13.59 during a trade that took place back on May 07 ’25, which means that Olsen Geir is holding 43,933 shares at $247,746 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRAA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.31 for the present operating margin

0.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for PRA Group Inc stands at 0.07. The total capital return value is set at 0.07. Equity return is now at value 6.03, with 1.47 for asset returns.

Based on PRA Group Inc (PRAA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -3.06. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.03. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 8.3.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 209.13 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.49. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.39.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of PRA Group Inc (PRAA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.