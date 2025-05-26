Popular Inc (BPOP) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Popular Inc (NASDAQ: BPOP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for BPOP is at 0.64. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BPOP is 66.99M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.23% of that float. The average trading volume for BPOP on May 25, 2025 was 674.19K shares.

BPOP) stock’s latest price update

Popular Inc (NASDAQ: BPOP) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.33 compared to its previous closing price of 102.16. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-23 that Dividends are one of the best benefits to being a shareholder, but finding a great dividend stock is no easy task. Does Popular (BPOP) have what it takes?

BPOP’s Market Performance

BPOP’s stock has fallen by -1.93% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.84% and a quarterly rise of 2.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.16% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.27% for Popular Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.37% for BPOP’s stock, with a 6.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BPOP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BPOP stocks, with Hovde Group repeating the rating for BPOP by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BPOP in the upcoming period, according to Hovde Group is $114 based on the research report published on April 24, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BPOP reach a price target of $100. The rating they have provided for BPOP stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 09th, 2025.

BPOP Trading at 9.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BPOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.16%, as shares surge +6.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BPOP fell by -1.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $101.12. In addition, Popular Inc saw 8.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BPOP starting from Rodriguez Adorno Denissa, who sale 500 shares at the price of $104.43 back on May 14 ’25. After this action, Rodriguez Adorno Denissa now owns 3,604 shares of Popular Inc, valued at $52,213 using the latest closing price.

MONZON GILBERTO, the EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT of Popular Inc, sale 9,600 shares at $102.57 during a trade that took place back on Feb 06 ’25, which means that MONZON GILBERTO is holding 39,170 shares at $984,683 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BPOP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.29 for the present operating margin

0.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Popular Inc stands at 0.22. The total capital return value is set at 0.01. Equity return is now at value 12.54, with 0.95 for asset returns.

Based on Popular Inc (BPOP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.16 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.62. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.19. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Popular Inc (BPOP) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.