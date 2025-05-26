Photronics, Inc (PLAB) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Photronics, Inc (NASDAQ: PLAB)’s stock price has plunge by -1.91relation to previous closing price of 19.85. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.26% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-21 that We rate Photronics a ‘Strong Buy’ with a $32 PT, driven by above-consensus FY25/26 EPS and accelerating high-end photomask demand. The market underestimates PLAB’s earnings leverage from AI, advanced packaging, and a $200M capex plan that will drive incremental growth in late FY25/FY26. A structural mix shift to high-end photomasks (now 39% of IC revenue) is expanding margins and defending against cyclical and competitive pressures.

Is It Worth Investing in Photronics, Inc (NASDAQ: PLAB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Photronics, Inc (NASDAQ: PLAB) is above average at 8.26x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.45.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PLAB is 60.96M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.27% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PLAB on May 25, 2025 was 682.23K shares.

PLAB’s Market Performance

PLAB’s stock has seen a -5.26% decrease for the week, with a 4.23% rise in the past month and a -9.74% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.04% for Photronics, Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.85% for PLAB stock, with a simple moving average of -13.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLAB

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLAB reach a price target of $21, previously predicting the price at $19. The rating they have provided for PLAB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 11th, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to PLAB, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on February 25th of the previous year.

PLAB Trading at -0.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.09%, as shares surge +4.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLAB fell by -5.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.64. In addition, Photronics, Inc saw -17.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLAB starting from Lee Kang Jyh, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $21.60 back on Mar 26 ’25. After this action, Lee Kang Jyh now owns 532,100 shares of Photronics, Inc, valued at $216,000 using the latest closing price.

Lee Kang Jyh, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Photronics, Inc, sale 10,000 shares at $21.60 during a trade that took place back on Mar 19 ’25, which means that Lee Kang Jyh is holding 542,100 shares at $216,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLAB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.25 for the present operating margin

0.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Photronics, Inc stands at 0.17. The total capital return value is set at 0.14. Equity return is now at value 13.70, with 8.96 for asset returns.

Based on Photronics, Inc (PLAB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 112.52. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.0. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 742.66.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 330.55 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.81. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.58for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.66.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Photronics, Inc (PLAB) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.