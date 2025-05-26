Penguin Solutions Inc (PENG) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Penguin Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: PENG)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.22 in comparison to its previous close of 18.04, however, the company has experienced a -7.55% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-06 that MILPITAS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $PENG #AI–Penguin Solutions announced an agreement with CDW making its AI infrastructure available to CDW’s customer base enabling more companies to deploy AI.

Is It Worth Investing in Penguin Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: PENG) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for PENG is also noteworthy at 1.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for PENG is 51.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.51% of that float. The average trading volume of PENG on May 25, 2025 was 782.37K shares.

PENG’s Market Performance

PENG’s stock has seen a -7.55% decrease for the week, with a 3.76% rise in the past month and a -15.52% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.39% for Penguin Solutions Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.24% for PENG’s stock, with a -6.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PENG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PENG stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for PENG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PENG in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $20 based on the research report published on March 31, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PENG reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for PENG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 07th, 2025.

JMP Securities gave a rating of “Mkt Outperform” to PENG, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on November 18th of the previous year.

PENG Trading at 0.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PENG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares surge +2.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PENG fell by -7.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.04. In addition, Penguin Solutions Inc saw -8.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PENG starting from Clark Joseph Gates, who sale 2,278 shares at the price of $17.50 back on May 02 ’25. After this action, Clark Joseph Gates now owns 84,359 shares of Penguin Solutions Inc, valued at $39,865 using the latest closing price.

JOSEPH CLARK, the Officer of Penguin Solutions Inc, proposed sale 2,278 shares at $16.91 during a trade that took place back on May 02 ’25, which means that JOSEPH CLARK is holding shares at $38,521 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PENG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04 for the present operating margin

0.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Penguin Solutions Inc stands at -0.0. The total capital return value is set at 0.04. Equity return is now at value -1.21, with -0.37 for asset returns.

Based on Penguin Solutions Inc (PENG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.54 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.22. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.19. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.09.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 62.93 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.0. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.99for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.63.

Conclusion

In summary, Penguin Solutions Inc (PENG) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.