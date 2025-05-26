Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ: PCTY) has plunged by -1.05 when compared to previous closing price of 196.91, but the company has seen a -3.08% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-12 that Buy TNET, UPWK, and PCTY as they capitalize on the evolving staffing industry trends and drive growth in the flexible workforce market.

Is It Worth Investing in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ: PCTY) Right Now?

Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ: PCTY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58x compared to its average ratio. PCTY has 36-month beta value of 0.55. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PCTY is 44.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PCTY on May 25, 2025 was 405.13K shares.

PCTY’s Market Performance

PCTY’s stock has seen a -3.08% decrease for the week, with a 3.36% rise in the past month and a -5.92% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.76% for Paylocity Holding Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.19% for PCTY stock, with a simple moving average of 4.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PCTY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PCTY stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for PCTY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PCTY in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $226 based on the research report published on May 02, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PCTY reach a price target of $190. The rating they have provided for PCTY stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on April 16th, 2025.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Outperform” to PCTY, setting the target price at $235 in the report published on January 31st of the current year.

PCTY Trading at 2.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCTY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.05%, as shares surge +1.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCTY fell by -3.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $194.47. In addition, Paylocity Holding Corp saw -2.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCTY starting from Sarowitz Steven I, who sale 13,519 shares at the price of $200.44 back on May 20 ’25. After this action, Sarowitz Steven I now owns 251,672 shares of Paylocity Holding Corp, valued at $2,709,748 using the latest closing price.

Sarowitz Steven I, the Director of Paylocity Holding Corp, sale 604 shares at $200.03 during a trade that took place back on May 21 ’25, which means that Sarowitz Steven I is holding 251,068 shares at $120,818 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCTY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.19 for the present operating margin

0.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paylocity Holding Corp stands at 0.15. The total capital return value is set at 0.06. Equity return is now at value 19.70, with 4.49 for asset returns.

Based on Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.19 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.41.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 336.52 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.53. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.82. The receivables turnover for the company is 35.57for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.3. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.