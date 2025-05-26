Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Paycom Software Inc (NYSE: PAYC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82x compared to its average ratio. PAYC has 36-month beta value of 0.82. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PAYC is 51.10M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.47% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PAYC on May 25, 2025 was 680.19K shares.

PAYC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE: PAYC) has plunged by -1.38 when compared to previous closing price of 261.50, but the company has seen a -0.94% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. youtube.com reported 2025-05-21 that The Investment Committee give you their top stocks to watch for the second half.

PAYC’s Market Performance

Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) has seen a -0.94% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 14.19% gain in the past month and a 17.66% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.14% for PAYC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.02% for PAYC stock, with a simple moving average of 26.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAYC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAYC stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for PAYC by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for PAYC in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $244 based on the research report published on May 08, 2025 of the current year 2025.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PAYC reach a price target of $245. The rating they have provided for PAYC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 10th, 2025.

PAYC Trading at 13.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAYC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.45%, as shares surge +13.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAYC fell by -0.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $245.58. In addition, Paycom Software Inc saw 25.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAYC starting from Richison Chad R., who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $260.52 back on May 13 ’25. After this action, Richison Chad R. now owns 3,247,249 shares of Paycom Software Inc, valued at $7,815,627 using the latest closing price.

Richison Chad R., the CEO, President and Chairman of Paycom Software Inc, sale 26,426 shares at $255.52 during a trade that took place back on May 12 ’25, which means that Richison Chad R. is holding 3,277,249 shares at $6,752,467 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAYC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.28 for the present operating margin

0.8 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paycom Software Inc stands at 0.21. The total capital return value is set at 0.26. Equity return is now at value 24.99, with 8.47 for asset returns.

Based on Paycom Software Inc (PAYC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.05 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 6.97. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.05. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 156.12.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 798.3 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.63. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 61.14for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.