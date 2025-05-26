Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (PANL) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ: PANL) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.84 compared to its previous closing price of 4.43. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-14 that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd.’s unique, vertically integrated model and niche routes offer resilience, but Q1 2025 results show the company is struggling with a tough dry bulk market. Despite outperforming peers with higher TCE rates and benefiting from the SSI fleet acquisition, profits and cash flows are under pressure due to weak rates and rising costs. PANL stock valuation appears cheap, but forward earnings, high debt, and negative cash flow make the stock risky; dividend cuts and tentative buybacks reflect management’s caution.

Is It Worth Investing in Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ: PANL) Right Now?

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ: PANL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for PANL is at 0.68. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PANL is 28.93M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.05% of that float. The average trading volume for PANL on May 25, 2025 was 289.16K shares.

PANL’s Market Performance

PANL’s stock has seen a 5.02% increase for the week, with a 7.48% rise in the past month and a -12.38% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.19% for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.58% for PANL’s stock, with a -17.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PANL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PANL stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for PANL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PANL in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $10.25 based on the research report published on May 13, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Alliance Global Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PANL reach a price target of $8.75. The rating they have provided for PANL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 05th, 2024.

Alliance Global Partners gave a rating of “Buy” to PANL, setting the target price at $7.50 in the report published on August 03rd of the previous year.

PANL Trading at 2.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PANL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.80%, as shares surge +9.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PANL rose by +5.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.28. In addition, Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd saw -14.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PANL starting from FILANOWSKI MARK L, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $4.75 back on May 21 ’25. After this action, FILANOWSKI MARK L now owns 500,679 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd, valued at $94,900 using the latest closing price.

Strategic Shipping Inc., the 10% Owner of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd, purchase 23,547 shares at $4.43 during a trade that took place back on May 20 ’25, which means that Strategic Shipping Inc. is holding 18,726,550 shares at $104,313 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PANL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.02 for the present operating margin

0.0 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd stands at -0.02. The total capital return value is set at 0.0. Equity return is now at value 4.05, with 1.88 for asset returns.

Based on Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (PANL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.44. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.07. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.48.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 82.32 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.69. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.57for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (PANL) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.