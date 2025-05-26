PACS Group Inc (PACS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

PACS Group Inc (NYSE: PACS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.20 compared to its previous closing price of 9.80. However, the company has seen a fall of -9.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-05-22 that NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2025 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of PACS Group, Inc. (“PACS Group” or “the Company”) (NYSE:PACS). Investors who purchased PACS Group securities prior to April 11, 2024, and continue to hold to the present, are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/PACS.

Is It Worth Investing in PACS Group Inc (NYSE: PACS) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.14.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PACS is 39.11M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.97% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PACS on May 25, 2025 was 515.45K shares.

PACS’s Market Performance

PACS’s stock has seen a -9.16% decrease for the week, with a 5.14% rise in the past month and a -24.40% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.96% for PACS Group Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.41% for PACS’s stock, with a -54.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PACS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PACS stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for PACS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PACS in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $18 based on the research report published on December 17, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PACS reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for PACS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 06th, 2024.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to PACS, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on October 09th of the previous year.

PACS Trading at -4.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PACS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares surge +2.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PACS fell by -9.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.27. In addition, PACS Group Inc saw -25.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PACS starting from Hancock Mark, who sale 8,128,352 shares at the price of $36.25 back on Sep 09 ’24. After this action, Hancock Mark now owns 45,126,199 shares of PACS Group Inc, valued at $294,652,760 using the latest closing price.

Murray Jason Hulse, the Co-Founder, CEO & Chairman of PACS Group Inc, sale 8,128,352 shares at $36.25 during a trade that took place back on Sep 09 ’24, which means that Murray Jason Hulse is holding 45,126,199 shares at $294,652,760 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PACS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04 for the present operating margin

0.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for PACS Group Inc stands at 0.02. The total capital return value is set at 0.02.

Based on PACS Group Inc (PACS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.83 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.03. The debt to equity ratio resting at 4.74. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.29.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 232.87 million with net debt to EBITDA at 28.26. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.9for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.71.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, PACS Group Inc (PACS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.