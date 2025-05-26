Oxford Square Capital Corp (OXSQ) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ: OXSQ)’s stock price has increased by 0.43 compared to its previous closing price of 2.35. However, the company has seen a -3.67% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-23 that The stock price of Oxford Square Capital has been in a long-term decline since its Nasdaq listing, which resulted in an 80% value reduction. The Q1 2025 financial results indicate a probable dividend reduction because the net investment income does not meet the current payment level. The stock price exceeds its net asset value by 17% while the book value continues to decrease.

Is It Worth Investing in Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ: OXSQ) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for OXSQ is 0.67. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for OXSQ is 64.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.08% of that float. On May 25, 2025, OXSQ’s average trading volume was 496.47K shares.

OXSQ’s Market Performance

OXSQ’s stock has seen a -3.67% decrease for the week, with a -3.28% drop in the past month and a -16.01% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.89% for Oxford Square Capital Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.26% for OXSQ’s stock, with a -13.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OXSQ Trading at -5.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OXSQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.03%, as shares sank -7.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OXSQ fell by -3.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.46. In addition, Oxford Square Capital Corp saw -3.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OXSQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.61 for the present operating margin

0.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oxford Square Capital Corp stands at -0.02. The total capital return value is set at 0.05.

Based on Oxford Square Capital Corp (OXSQ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.45 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.09. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.83. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.5.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 13.73 million with net debt to EBITDA at 7.41. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.0for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Oxford Square Capital Corp (OXSQ) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.