Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Ormat Technologies Inc (NYSE: ORA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65x compared to its average ratio. ORA has 36-month beta value of 0.59. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ORA is 60.48M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ORA on May 25, 2025 was 486.65K shares.

ORA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Ormat Technologies Inc (NYSE: ORA) has increased by 0.82 when compared to last closing price of 70.95. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.60% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-15 that Geothermal power, exemplified by Ormat Technologies, offers a promising niche market with a long runway for growth due to increasing renewable energy demand. Ormat’s vertically integrated business includes geothermal power plants, equipment sales, and battery energy storage systems, ensuring diversified revenue streams. Despite high valuation multiples, Ormat’s growth potential, strong EBITDA projections, and manageable debt levels make it an attractive investment.

ORA’s Market Performance

Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA) has experienced a -4.60% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.64% drop in the past month, and a 4.23% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.40% for ORA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.20% for ORA’s stock, with a -1.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ORA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ORA stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for ORA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ORA in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $81 based on the research report published on March 13, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ORA reach a price target of $78, previously predicting the price at $73. The rating they have provided for ORA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 20th, 2025.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to ORA, setting the target price at $73 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

ORA Trading at -0.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.45%, as shares sank -2.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORA fell by -4.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.14. In addition, Ormat Technologies Inc saw 5.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ORA starting from SHARIR DAFNA, who sale 876 shares at the price of $75.00 back on May 19 ’25. After this action, SHARIR DAFNA now owns 4,438 shares of Ormat Technologies Inc, valued at $65,700 using the latest closing price.

SHARIR DAFNA, the Director of Ormat Technologies Inc, proposed sale 876 shares at $75.00 during a trade that took place back on May 19 ’25, which means that SHARIR DAFNA is holding shares at $65,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ORA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.15 for the present operating margin

0.3 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ormat Technologies Inc stands at 0.14. The total capital return value is set at 0.03. Equity return is now at value 5.22, with 2.21 for asset returns.

Based on Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.51 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.15. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.05. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.95.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 521.52 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.91. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.7. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.69for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.