Orion S.A (OEC) Stock Sees a-3.39 Decrease

The stock of Orion S.A (OEC) has seen a -7.22% decrease in the past week, with a -13.83% drop in the past month, and a -28.12% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.66% for OEC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.08% for OEC’s stock, with a -30.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Orion S.A (NYSE: OEC) Right Now?

Orion S.A (NYSE: OEC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OEC is 1.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for OEC is 54.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.41% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OEC on May 25, 2025 was 681.01K shares.

OEC) stock’s latest price update

Orion S.A (NYSE: OEC)’s stock price has dropped by -3.39 in relation to previous closing price of 10.90. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -7.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-18 that Orion S.A. remains a value play with shares trading at low multiples, but execution risk and cyclical headwinds persist. Management insists earnings are cyclically depressed, and new plants plus lower capex could drive significant upside if mid-cycle targets are achieved. Market skepticism is high due to missed guidance and concerns over competition in Europe, but free cash flow guidance remains intact for now.

Analysts’ Opinion of OEC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OEC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for OEC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OEC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $12 based on the research report published on April 24, 2025 of the current year 2025.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OEC reach a price target of $21, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for OEC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 11th, 2024.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Neutral” to OEC, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on March 27th of the previous year.

OEC Trading at -12.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.25%, as shares sank -12.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OEC fell by -7.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.33. In addition, Orion S.A saw -33.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OEC starting from Painter Corning F., who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $11.08 back on May 13 ’25. After this action, Painter Corning F. now owns 1,084,375 shares of Orion S.A, valued at $221,632 using the latest closing price.

Quinones Carlos, the Sr. VP Global Operations of Orion S.A, purchase 3,300 shares at $13.07 during a trade that took place back on Mar 12 ’25, which means that Quinones Carlos is holding 79,702 shares at $43,131 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04 for the present operating margin

0.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Orion S.A stands at 0.01. The total capital return value is set at 0.06. Equity return is now at value 5.55, with 1.38 for asset returns.

Based on Orion S.A (OEC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.68 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.1. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.09. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.64.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 225.9 million with net debt to EBITDA at 5.49. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.82. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.46for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Orion S.A (OEC) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.