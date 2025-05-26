Organigram Global Inc (OGI) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Organigram Global Inc (NASDAQ: OGI) is 23.03x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for OGI is 1.37. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for OGI is 90.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.35% of that float. On May 25, 2025, OGI’s average trading volume was 628.31K shares.

OGI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Organigram Global Inc (NASDAQ: OGI) has dropped by 0.00 compared to previous close of 1.37. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-16 that Organigram Global reported record-high revenues for Q2 and improved net income. The company is now selling cannabis beverages in Canada and hemp-derived cannabis beverages in the US. Organigram Global is ramping up its facilities in Canada to meet international demand.

OGI’s Market Performance

Organigram Global Inc (OGI) has experienced a 0.74% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 18.10% rise in the past month, and a 12.30% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.69% for OGI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.25% for OGI’s stock, with a -7.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OGI Trading at 23.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.78%, as shares surge +18.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OGI rose by +0.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2205. In addition, Organigram Global Inc saw -14.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.12 for the present operating margin

0.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Organigram Global Inc stands at 0.09. The total capital return value is set at -0.05. Equity return is now at value 4.76, with 3.64 for asset returns.

Based on Organigram Global Inc (OGI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.64. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.02. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -454.87.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -23.59 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.51. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.88for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.42.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Organigram Global Inc (OGI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.