OneSpan Inc (OSPN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

OneSpan Inc (NASDAQ: OSPN) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.51 in relation to its previous close of 15.73. However, the company has experienced a -2.68% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-16 that OneSpan recently reported better-than-guided Q1 2025 financial results. Digital Agreements offer long-term growth potential, but near-term headwinds include sunsetting legacy revenue, customer decision delays, and possible Forex/tariff impacts. OSPN’s valuation is lower than SaaS peers, probably due to subpar revenue growth, despite solid operating margins and a strong balance sheet with no debt.

Is It Worth Investing in OneSpan Inc (NASDAQ: OSPN) Right Now?

OneSpan Inc (NASDAQ: OSPN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 10.74x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.17. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for OSPN is 35.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.55% of that float. On May 25, 2025, the average trading volume of OSPN was 414.51K shares.

OSPN’s Market Performance

The stock of OneSpan Inc (OSPN) has seen a -2.68% decrease in the past week, with a 3.64% rise in the past month, and a -7.25% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.68% for OSPN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.74% for OSPN stock, with a simple moving average of -4.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OSPN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OSPN stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for OSPN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OSPN in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $19 based on the research report published on October 31, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Rosenblatt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OSPN reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for OSPN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 06th, 2024.

Sidoti gave a rating of “Neutral” to OSPN, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on April 02nd of the previous year.

OSPN Trading at 3.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSPN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.93%, as shares surge +2.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OSPN fell by -2.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.69. In addition, OneSpan Inc saw -14.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OSPN starting from McConnell Michael J, who sale 53,000 shares at the price of $18.51 back on Dec 02 ’24. After this action, McConnell Michael J now owns 20,849 shares of OneSpan Inc, valued at $981,030 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OSPN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.21 for the present operating margin

0.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for OneSpan Inc stands at 0.24. The total capital return value is set at 0.2. Equity return is now at value 28.92, with 19.03 for asset returns.

Based on OneSpan Inc (OSPN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 8.41.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 54.85 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.75. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.17for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.96.

Conclusion

To sum up, OneSpan Inc (OSPN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.