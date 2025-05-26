OFG Bancorp (OFG) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

OFG Bancorp (NYSE: OFG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OFG is 0.77. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for OFG is 44.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.98% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OFG on May 25, 2025 was 399.03K shares.

The stock price of OFG Bancorp (NYSE: OFG) has jumped by 0.51 compared to previous close of 41.33. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-04 that OFG Bancorp has maintained a ‘buy’ rating due to its strong asset quality, attractive valuation, and robust digital growth strategy. The company’s net interest income and non-interest income saw slight declines recently, but deposits and loans have grown, indicating overall balance sheet strength. OFG Bancorp’s digital initiatives have shown significant growth, with notable increases in digital loan payments and virtual teller use, enhancing operational efficiency.

OFG’s Market Performance

OFG’s stock has fallen by -2.33% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.89% and a quarterly drop of -0.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.96% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.50% for OFG Bancorp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.23% for OFG’s stock, with a -1.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OFG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OFG stocks, with Hovde Group repeating the rating for OFG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for OFG in the upcoming period, according to Hovde Group is $50 based on the research report published on April 24, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OFG reach a price target of $42. The rating they have provided for OFG stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on April 09th, 2025.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to OFG, setting the target price at $49 in the report published on August 26th of the previous year.

OFG Trading at 5.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.96%, as shares surge +9.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OFG fell by -2.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.45. In addition, OFG Bancorp saw -1.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OFG starting from Arizmendi Maritza, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $41.44 back on May 05 ’25. After this action, Arizmendi Maritza now owns 63,470 shares of OFG Bancorp, valued at $207,194 using the latest closing price.

FERNANDEZ JOSE RAFAEL, the CEO & Chairperson BOD of OFG Bancorp, sale 50,000 shares at $45.37 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05 ’24, which means that FERNANDEZ JOSE RAFAEL is holding 234,775 shares at $2,268,360 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OFG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.47 for the present operating margin

0.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for OFG Bancorp stands at 0.25. The total capital return value is set at 0.03. Equity return is now at value 15.46, with 1.70 for asset returns.

Based on OFG Bancorp (OFG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.18 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.91. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.21. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, OFG Bancorp (OFG) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.