Novanta Inc (NOVT) Stock Faces 1.64% Weekly Volatility

In the past week, NOVT stock has gone down by -8.42%, with a monthly decline of -0.35% and a quarterly plunge of -13.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.64%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.27% for Novanta Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.07% for NOVT stock, with a simple moving average of -21.65% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Novanta Inc (NASDAQ: NOVT) Right Now?

Novanta Inc (NASDAQ: NOVT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 61.45x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for NOVT is at 1.47. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NOVT is 35.61M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.77% of that float. The average trading volume for NOVT on May 25, 2025 was 341.05K shares.

Novanta Inc (NASDAQ: NOVT)'s stock price has decreased by -1.45 compared to its previous closing price of 121.90. However, the company has seen a -8.42% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOVT

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NOVT reach a price target of $109. The rating they have provided for NOVT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 13th, 2020.

NOVT Trading at -2.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOVT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.64%, as shares surge +0.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOVT fell by -8.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $123.93. In addition, Novanta Inc saw -21.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOVT starting from Buckley Robert, who sale 1,617 shares at the price of $170.16 back on Dec 04 ’24. After this action, Buckley Robert now owns 120,419 shares of Novanta Inc, valued at $275,149 using the latest closing price.

Glastra Matthijs, the Chief Executive Officer of Novanta Inc, sale 2,000 shares at $168.51 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02 ’24, which means that Glastra Matthijs is holding 54,382 shares at $337,017 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOVT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.12 for the present operating margin

0.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Novanta Inc stands at 0.07. The total capital return value is set at 0.1. Equity return is now at value 9.73, with 5.05 for asset returns.

Based on Novanta Inc (NOVT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.37 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.35. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.57. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.05.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 166.12 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.93. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.89. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.6for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.56.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Novanta Inc (NOVT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.