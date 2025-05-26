NICE Ltd ADR (NICE) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of NICE Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: NICE) has dropped by -1.03 compared to previous close of 161.61. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-23 that First non-immunosuppressive dual-action therapy recommended by NICE for eligible patients with IgA nephropathy, a leading cause of kidney failure 1-3 NICE’s recommendation is based on clinically meaningful results from the phase-III PROTECT trial 4 ST. GALLEN, Switzerland, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — CSL Vifor is pleased to announce that the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has published final draft guidance recommending that sparsentan can be used in the NHS in England as an option to treat primary IgA nephropathy in adults with a urine protein excretion of 1.0 g/day or more, or a urine protein-to-creatinine ratio of 0.75 g/g or more.3 NICE has provided guidance to ensure that only patients responding to treatment continue.3 The decision follows authorisation from the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in April 2025.5 What this means in practice is that there is enough evidence to show that sparsentan provides benefits and value for money, so it can be used routinely if it is considered the most suitable treatment option in this population.3 Sparsentan must be funded in England within 90 days of final publication of this guidance3 which is expected to be 27 June 2025.

Is It Worth Investing in NICE Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: NICE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for NICE Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: NICE) is 22.31x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NICE is 1.00. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NICE is 63.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.60% of that float. On May 25, 2025, NICE’s average trading volume was 545.77K shares.

NICE’s Market Performance

NICE stock saw an increase of -2.14% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.51% and a quarterly increase of -0.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.05%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.79% for NICE Ltd ADR (NICE). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.92% for NICE’s stock, with a -4.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NICE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NICE stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for NICE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NICE in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $176 based on the research report published on January 17, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NICE reach a price target of $200, previously predicting the price at $215. The rating they have provided for NICE stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on December 19th, 2024.

NICE Trading at 2.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NICE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.05%, as shares surge +3.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NICE fell by -2.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $161.43. In addition, NICE Ltd ADR saw -5.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NICE starting from TALI MIRSKY LACHMAN, who proposed sale 440 shares at the price of $162.69 back on May 22 ’25. After this action, TALI MIRSKY LACHMAN now owns shares of NICE Ltd ADR, valued at $71,583 using the latest closing price.

BARAK EILAM, the Officer of NICE Ltd ADR, proposed sale 12,621 shares at $161.11 during a trade that took place back on May 16 ’25, which means that BARAK EILAM is holding shares at $2,033,369 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NICE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.2 for the present operating margin

0.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for NICE Ltd ADR stands at 0.16. The total capital return value is set at 0.14. Equity return is now at value 13.40, with 9.06 for asset returns.

Based on NICE Ltd ADR (NICE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.14 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.48. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.16. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 103.6.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 754.14 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.1. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.7. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.22for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of NICE Ltd ADR (NICE) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.