New Mountain Finance Corp (NMFC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

New Mountain Finance Corp (NASDAQ: NMFC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NMFC is 0.85. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for NMFC is 94.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NMFC on May 25, 2025 was 590.28K shares.

NMFC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of New Mountain Finance Corp (NASDAQ: NMFC) has surged by 0.47 when compared to previous closing price of 10.55, but the company has seen a -1.40% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-06 that New Mountain Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:NMFC ) Q1 2025 Results Conference Call May 6, 2025 10:00 AM ET Company Participants John Kline – President and CEO Steve Klinsky – Chairman and CEO, New Mountain Capital Laura Holson – Chief Operating Officer Kris Corbett – Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Conference Call Participants Finian O’Shea – Wells Fargo Robert Dodd – Raymond James Arthur Winston – Pilot Advisor Operator Good day, and welcome to the New Mountain Finance Corporation’s First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode.

NMFC’s Market Performance

NMFC’s stock has fallen by -1.40% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.74% and a quarterly drop of -11.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.18% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.57% for New Mountain Finance Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.94% for NMFC’s stock, with a -6.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NMFC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NMFC stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for NMFC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NMFC in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $11 based on the research report published on May 13, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NMFC reach a price target of $11, previously predicting the price at $13. The rating they have provided for NMFC stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on April 18th, 2023.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to NMFC, setting the target price at $11.50 in the report published on October 14th of the previous year.

NMFC Trading at 2.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NMFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.18%, as shares surge +4.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NMFC fell by -1.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.40. In addition, New Mountain Finance Corp saw -5.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NMFC starting from Ogens David, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $11.32 back on Mar 06 ’25. After this action, Ogens David now owns 189,020 shares of New Mountain Finance Corp, valued at $56,600 using the latest closing price.

Ogens David, the Director of New Mountain Finance Corp, purchase 5,000 shares at $11.30 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07 ’25, which means that Ogens David is holding 194,020 shares at $56,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NMFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.78 for the present operating margin

0.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for New Mountain Finance Corp stands at 0.44. The total capital return value is set at 0.07.

Based on New Mountain Finance Corp (NMFC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.28 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.4. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.39. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.56.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 253.7 million with net debt to EBITDA at 6.98. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.76. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.65for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, New Mountain Finance Corp (NMFC) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.